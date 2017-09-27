Seahawks' Thomas Rawls: Preaching patience

Rawls said he trusts the coaching staff and isn't too concerned about his role, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.

Rawls got just one snap and zero touches in Sunday's 33-27 loss to the Titans, while rookie Chris Carson dominated early-down work. A likely upcoming absence for C.J. Prosise (ankle) does leave more snaps up for grab in the backfield, but Prosise's role largely was limited to obvious passing downs, which aren't a strong suit for either Rawls or Eddie Lacy. The Seahawks could turn to Carson and/or J.D. McKissic, though both figure to represent a major downgrade from Prosise in that role. Rawls still expects the Seahawks will need him at some point this season, even if it doesn't happen Sunday against the Colts.