Seahawks' Thomas Rawls: Preaching patience
Rawls said he trusts the coaching staff and isn't too concerned about his role, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.
Rawls got just one snap and zero touches in Sunday's 33-27 loss to the Titans, while rookie Chris Carson dominated early-down work. A likely upcoming absence for C.J. Prosise (ankle) does leave more snaps up for grab in the backfield, but Prosise's role largely was limited to obvious passing downs, which aren't a strong suit for either Rawls or Eddie Lacy. The Seahawks could turn to Carson and/or J.D. McKissic, though both figure to represent a major downgrade from Prosise in that role. Rawls still expects the Seahawks will need him at some point this season, even if it doesn't happen Sunday against the Colts.
More News
-
Seahawks' Thomas Rawls: Just one offensive snap•
-
Seahawks' Thomas Rawls: Limited in return from injury•
-
Seahawks' Thomas Rawls: Not on injury report•
-
Seahawks' Thomas Rawls: Logs another full practice•
-
Seahawks' Thomas Rawls: Expected to return Sunday•
-
Seahawks' Thomas Rawls: Inactive in Week 1•
-
Burning Questions: Dump Pryor?
Chris Towers answers reader questions in the first mailbag of the season.
-
Podcast: Buy Low, Sell High
Need to make a trade? We’ve got some great buy low and sell high candidates on today’s episode...
-
End-of-bench stash power rankings
Struggling with who deserves the last couple of spots on your roster? Check out the stash power...
-
What you missed: Kelley still No. 1
There might be more exciting options, but Rob Kelley and Chris Johnson received votes of confidence...
-
Week 4 Trade Chart
Whether your team is 3-0 or 0-3, there's a move to be made to make your lineup better. Use...
-
Rankings: Hunt reaches top spot
Our trio of experts have their rankings ready for Week 4. You don't need to set your lineup...