Seahawks' Thomas Rawls: Rotating with Lacy
Rawls and Eddie Lacy rotated series with the starters at Monday's mock game, ESPN.com's Sheil Kapadia reports.
The Seahawks may be easing Lacy in as he returns from major ankle surgery, but Rawls is at least getting a shot to push for a significant chunk of the workload, if not the starting job. Given that Lacy and C.J. Prosise both have sketchy injury histories, it isn't hard to imagine Rawls working in a lead role at some point this season, regardless of where he stands in the Week 1 pecking order. The Seattle backfield will require close monitoring throughout the preseason, starting with Sunday's opener in Los Angeles.
