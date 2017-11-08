Seahawks' Thomas Rawls: Set for TNF lead role
Seahawks offensive coordinator said Rawls will lead the Seattle backfield in Thursday's game against the Cardinals, ESPN.com's Brady Henderson reports.
The Seahawks talked up Eddie Lacy as their lead back ahead of Sunday's eventual 16-14 loss to Washington, but Rawls took over the role after his teammate suffered a groin injury in the second quarter. Lacy has since been ruled out for Thursday's game in Arizona, leaving passing-down specialists C.J. Prosise and J.D. McKissic as the only competition for Rawls in the backfield. There is some cause for optimism despite his current mark of 2.5 yards per carry, as Thursday will mark Rawls' first appearance of the season without Lacy or Carson also available. The Cardinals have limited opposing running backs to 3.5 yards per carry and 81 rushing yards per game, with Todd Gurley standing as the only player to produce more than 80 yards on the ground in a single contest against Arizona.
