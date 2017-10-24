Seahawks' Thomas Rawls: Shares backfield touches yet again
Rawls had 12 touches for 50 yards in Sunday's win at the Giants.
Rawls started and looked quicker than Eddie Lacy (nine touches, 43 yards), but the results weren't much different. Rawls also dropped a pass that likely would have went for a big gain and lost a fumble that led to the Giants' only score. Both had two carries inside the 10-yard line, though neither scored. Rawls played 30 snaps to J.D. McKissic's 23 (5-33) and Lacy's 21. C.J. Prosise, coming off an ankle injury, played two snaps before aggravating the injury. Rawls likely will continue to share carries until he decisively shows he deservers more.
-
