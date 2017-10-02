Seahawks' Thomas Rawls: Should reenter backfield mix
Rawls, who was inactive for Sunday's win over the Colts, is expected to factor into the Seahawks' backfield mix in future weeks with Chris Carson (leg, ankle) expected to miss extended time, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.
With the team's top pass-catching back, C.J. Prosise (ankle), missing Sunday's 46-18 win over the Colts, coach Pete Carroll elected to keep J.D. McKissic active rather than Rawls as the team's third running back. As a result, Eddie Lacy served as the top alternative on the ground once Carson succumbed to the injury, logging 52 yards on 11 carries. Lacy will likely assume lead back duties Week 5 against the Rams, but Rawls could be made active and act as Lacy's primary backup, with either a healthy Prosise or McKissic seeing snaps on passing downs.
