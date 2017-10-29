Seahawks' Thomas Rawls: Shut down by Houston

Rawls lost one yard on six carries and failed to haul in his lone target in Sunday's 41-38 win over the Texans.

The target came in the end zone and hit Rawls right in the hands. The only consolation from Sunday's performance was that Eddie Lacy didn't play any better, taking six carries for zero yards and failing to draw a target. The Seahawks once again were entirely reliant on Russell Wilson, who responded with 452 passing yards and four scores. It seems increasingly unlikely the Seahawks will establish any kind of consistent running game this season, regardless of how they divide work between Lacy and Rawls. Expectations should remain low in a Week 9 matchup with the Redskins.