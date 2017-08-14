Seahawks' Thomas Rawls: Starts preseason opener over Lacy

Rawls started at running back in Sunday's preseason opener against the Chargers over Eddie Lacy but played only one series, carrying twice for five yards.

Lacy entered in the second series and had 10 yards on four rushes, but failed to convert on third-and-goal from one-yard line. Rawls currently sits atop the depth chart, though Lacy likely will get time with the first-string offense at some point in training camp. No matter who wins the job, it looks like the Seahawks are inclined to deploy a timeshare of Rawls and Lacy at the position.