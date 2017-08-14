Seahawks' Thomas Rawls: Starts preseason opener over Lacy
Rawls started at running back in Sunday's preseason opener against the Chargers over Eddie Lacy but played only one series, carrying twice for five yards.
Lacy entered in the second series and had 10 yards on four rushes, but failed to convert on third-and-goal from one-yard line. Rawls currently sits atop the depth chart, though Lacy likely will get time with the first-string offense at some point in training camp. No matter who wins the job, it looks like the Seahawks are inclined to deploy a timeshare of Rawls and Lacy at the position.
More News
-
Seahawks' Thomas Rawls: Working ahead of Lacy•
-
Seahawks' Thomas Rawls: Rotating with Lacy•
-
Seahawks' Thomas Rawls: Anticipated to split carries•
-
Seahawks' Thomas Rawls: Faces increased competition from Lacy•
-
Seahawks' Thomas Rawls: Will Compete with Prosise for Touches•
-
Seahawks' Thomas Rawls: Has 34 yards rushing in divisional-round loss•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Ebron tops SportsLine breakouts
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and identified several must-draft breakout...
-
Beware of Carr: Busts and rankings
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and their model outperformed experts...
-
Next Blount? Sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and identified several must-draft sleeper...
-
Podcast: Zeke, Watkins reactions
Get our instant reactions to the latest on Ezekiel Elliott and Sammy Watkins on this episode...
-
Watkins can open up Rams offense
The Rams have a slew of young receivers, a pair of young tight ends and a second-year quarterback....
-
Sammy Watkins becoming a bust
A mid-summer blockbuster trade sends Sammy Watkins' Fantasy value south -- but it doesn't necessarily...