Seahawks' Thomas Rawls: Tallies highest yardage total of season

Rawls rushed nine times for 39 yards and tacked on 31 more with two receptions in Seattle's 17-14 loss to the Redskins on Sunday.

Rawls took over as the Seahawks' lead back after Eddie Lacy departed in the second quarter with a groin injury. Neither was the team's leading rusher however, as Russell Wilson outpaced them both with 77 yards on the ground. The severity of Lacy's injury will likely have a large impact on Rawls' workload in Week 10 at Arizona, as the former Packer had been tabbed as the feature back coming into this week's contest.

