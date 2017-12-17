Seahawks' Thomas Rawls: Unavailable Sunday

Rawls (coach's decision) is listed as inactive Sunday versus the Rams.

Mike Davis has taken a hold of the backfield, and with a banged-up defense, the Seahawks will only have two other running backs active in J.D. McKissic and Eddie Lacy. As a result, Rawls will take a seat for the fourth time this season.

