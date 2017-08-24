Seahawks' Thomas Rawls: Will be held out Friday
Rawls (ankle) will not play in Friday's preseason game against the Chiefs, Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times reports.
Rawls' minor ankle issue will keep him sidelined for the Seahawks' dress rehearsal Friday, though coach Pete Carroll believes he could play if it were a regular season contest. The team may elect to play it safe with Rawls next week as well, potentially ruling him out for the preseason finale against the Raiders in hopes of full health come Week 1.
