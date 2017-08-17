Seahawks' Thomas Rawls: Will be sidelined Friday

Rawls won't play in Friday's preseason game versus the Vikings due to a "minor" ankle injury, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

On Sunday against the Chargers, Rawls got the nod over Eddie Lacy with the first-team offense, turning two carries into five yards. In the meantime, though, Rawls was held out of the team portion of practice both Tuesday and Wednesday, according to Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune. With the ailment revealed, Rawls' lack of activity in all drills will be interesting to watch, especially because Lacy is slated to start Friday.