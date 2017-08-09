Seahawks' Thomas Rawls: Working ahead of Lacy

Rawls appeared to be the clear No. 1 back at Wednesday's practice, with Eddie Lacy (ankle) strictly working with the backups, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

The two power backs were rotating by series at Monday's mock game, but it now seems Rawls has an early edge in the competition to serve as Seattle's lead runner. Lacy has the entire preseason to make a move forward, and it's quite possible he's still working his way into top form after undergoing major ankle surgery last year. The battle is far from over.