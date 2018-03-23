Johnson signed a one-year, $2.7 million contract with the Seahawks on Friday, Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network reports.

Seattle is known to be in the market for defensive linemen and so far it seems the team is looking to save money at the position. Johnson comes over from Minnesota after making 62 regular-season starts for the Vikings over the past four seasons, racking up 107 tackles and 16 sacks in the process. He doesn't have a lot of competition for a starting spot as the Seahawks' roster currently stands considering only Jarran Reed and Nazair Jones (ankle) are the only other defensive tackles under contract for 2018.