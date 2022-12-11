Adam Schefter said on ESPN's broadcast of "Fantasy Football Now" that he expects Jones to draw the start at running back over Travis Homer in Sunday's game against the Panthers.

Even if Jones is on the field for Seattle's first offensive snap of the game, it doesn't guarantee that he'll be in line for the biggest workload in a backfield that is expected to be without regular starter Kenneth Walker (ankle) and third-stringer DeeJay Dallas (ankle). When all of Walker, Dallas, Homer and Jones have been available, Jones has typically found himself on the inactive list, while Homer has usually served as the top change-of-pace option behind Walker. Expect Homer to at least serve as Seattle's preferred pass-catching back, and he could have the opportunity to poach carries from Jones if the latter struggles to get going early Sunday. Jones carried seven times for just 14 yards in last week's win over the Rams and has averaged 2.7 yards over 66 career carries across three NFL seasons.