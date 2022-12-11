Jones and Travis Homer are both expected to take more prominent roles out of the Seattle backfield Sunday against Carolina with Kenneth Walker (ankle) and DeeJay Dallas (ankle) both listed as questionable but not expected to play, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

While Homer was inactive for last week's 27-23 win over the Rams, Jones suited up for Seattle for just the third time all season as the team's third running back behind Walker and Dallas. With both Walker and Dallas suffering injuries during the contest, Jones saw his first snaps on offense for Seattle, finishing with seven carries for 14 yards and two catches for 18 yards on four targets across 23 plays. Homer returned to full practice activity Thursday and is good to go for Sunday's contest, but because Seattle has rarely used him as much more than a change-of-pace option during his time with the team, it's possible that he shares snaps out of the backfield with Jones. Though both Homer and Jones look like better fantasy options than usual because of the absences of Walker and Dallas, the uncertainty of how head coach Pete Carroll may divide up the backfield work makes it tough to bank on either player to produce a useful line. Seattle also added a third running back, Godwin Igwebuike, from the practice squad Saturday to further gum up the works.