Jones was claimed off waivers from the Saints on Monday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Jones hit the waiver wire Saturday, and with Rashaad Penny suffering a season-ending ankle injury against the Saints in Week 5, the former will now provide depth at running back for the Seahawks. Jones appeared in two games for the Saints this season, recording two carries for eight yards, while also hauling in each of his two targets for 12 yards.