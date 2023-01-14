site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Seahawks' Tony Jones: Inactive for wild-card game
Jones is listed as inactive for Saturday's wild-card matchup with the 49ers due to a coach's decision.
Jones is the odd-man-out at running back, as Seattle will be suting up Kenneth Walker, DeeJay Dallas and Godwin Igwebuike.
