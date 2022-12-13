Jones rushed once for two yards and didn't gain any yards on his one catch (two targets) in Sunday's 30-24 loss to the Panthers.

Jones was in line for a respectable workload because Kenneth Walker (ankle) and DeeJay Dallas (ankle) were inactive. However, Jones played just five offensive snaps while Travis Homer got the start and handled 48 snaps. There's a quick turnaround ahead of Thursday's matchup versus the 49ers, so there's a decent chance Walker and Dallas sit out again. It will be difficult to trust Jones for fantasy purposes considering his disappointing Week 14 usage.