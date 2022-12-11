GM John Schneider said on Seattle Sports pregame show that he expects Jones, Travis Homer and Godwin Igwebuike all to get work in the Seahawks backfield Sunday versus the Panthers with Kenneth Walker (ankle) and DeeJay Dallas (ankle) inactive.

Jones has a chance to produce Week 14 with two of Seattle's top three running backs sidelined. Still, his overall stat line this season (seven carries for 14 yards, two catches for 18 yards) pales in comparison to Homer's (9-43-0 and 10-124-1, respectively). Adam Schefter of ESPN reported earlier Sunday that Jones could get the start over Homer, but considering Schneider's comment a timeshare may be in store for this backfield, which doesn't bode well for any of Jones, Homer or Igwebuike to put up a notable fantasy day.