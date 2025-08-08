Horton caught three of seven targets for 31 yards and a touchdown in Thursday's 23-23 preseason tie against the Raiders. He also had a five-yard punt return.

Horton got a steady diet of targets from Drew Lock while the Seahawks rested established starters such as Sam Darnold, Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Cooper Kupp. Horton has frequently joined Smith-Njigba and Kupp with the first-team offense in training camp, and the rookie fourth-round pick kept building momentum with Thursday's performance, which included a 10-yard touchdown catch in the second quarter. Horton may get to play with Darnold in a game situation for the first time in Seattle's next preseason game, Aug. 15 against the Chiefs.