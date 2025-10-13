Horton didn't catch his lone target in Sunday's 20-12 win over the Jaguars.

Horton scored three offensive touchdowns over the previous four games, but he failed to catch a pass for the first time since Week 1 in this outing. The passing game continues to rely heavily on Jaxon Smith-Njigba, and with Cooper Kupp still healthy, Horton's usage likely will remain volatile moving forward. The rookie remains relevant on special teams, where he has returned 11 punts for 171 yards and a touchdown.