Horton brought in his lone target for a six-yard touchdown during Sunday's 30-23 win over the Chargers.

Horton saw just one target from Sam Darnold in Sunday's game, but the second-year wideout answered the call by hauling in the pass for a six-yard touchdown early in the third quarter to extend Seattle's lead to 27-6. It was Horton's fifth touchdown catch of his young NFL career and first since his two-TD performance in Week 9 of the 2025 season, which was the last game of his rookie campaign due to shin and groin injuries. Horton is firmly entrenched as the Seahawks' WR4 on the roster behind Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Rashid Shaheed and Cooper Kupp, and Horton is also behind Shaheed as a returner on kickoffs and punts.