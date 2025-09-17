Horton was limited at practice Wednesday due to a groin injury, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

After going without a target in his pro debut Week 1 against the 49ers, Horton got in the act this past Sunday at Pittsburgh, recording a 21-yard touchdown among his two catches and five targets. As Seattle begins Week 3 prep, though, he's operating with a cap on his practice reps, giving him two more chances to get back to all activity before the end of the week.