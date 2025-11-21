Horton (shin) was a non-participant at Thursday's practice, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.

Horton shed his groin issue this week, but he's still unable to practice due to a lingering shin injury, which so far has forced back-to-back absences. Friday's practice report may provide a ruling on the rookie fifth-round pick's availability for Sunday's game at Tennessee. Cooper Kupp, Rashid Shaheed, Jake Bobo and Cody White are the healthy wide receivers on the Seahawks' active roster behind clear No. 1 option Jaxon Smith-Njigba.