Horton (groin/shin) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against Arizona, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.

Horton started the week listed as a full participant with a groin injury, but the addition of a shin issue Thursday corresponded with an absence from practice. He's now considered unlikely to play, which improves the chances that new teammate Rashid Shaheed will immediately play a lot of snaps on offense. Depth wideouts Dareke Young (quad) and Jake Bobo (calf) are ruled out for a second straight week, and Cooper Kupp (hamstring) is questionable again (after ultimately being inactive last week). Horton stepped up with two TDs in the 38-14 win over Washington on Sunday night, but between the injuries and the Shaheed trade, Horton isn't looking good to offer much fantasy value this month.