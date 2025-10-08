Horton caught three of four targets for 39 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 38-35 loss to the Buccaneers.

Horton's trip to the end zone Sunday was his third touchdown of the season. The wideout operated as Seattle's No. 3 receiver, playing 30 of the team's 61 offensive snaps behind both Jaxon Smith-Njigba (55) and Cooper Kupp (54). Horton remains hard to trust for fantasy purposes due to his limited opportunities in the passing game. Barring injuries, the rookie remains a touchdown-dependent fantasy option that should find it extremely difficult to keep up his current touchdown pace. The Seahawks will square off against the Jaguars in Week 6.