Horton brought in three of four targets for 32 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 44-13 win over the Saints. He also returned a punt 95 yards for a touchdown.

Horton finished second on the Seahawks in targets, receptions and yardage on a low-volume day for the passing attack. The fifth-round rookie has generated five receptions for 64 yards and two touchdowns through three games. Horton's current role is too small to generate fantasy buzz heading into Thursday's primetime tilt against the Cardinals.