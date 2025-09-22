Horton brought in three of four targets for 32 yards in Sunday's 44-13 win over the Saints.

Horton finished second for the Seahawks in targets, receptions and yardage on a low-volume day for the passing attack. The fifth-round rookie has generated five receptions for 64 yards and a touchdown through three games. Horton's current role is too small to generate fantasy buzz heading into Thursday's primetime tilt against the Cardinals.