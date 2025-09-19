Horton (groin) was a full practice participant Friday and doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against New Orleans, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Cooper Kupp have accounted for 67.3 percent of Seattle's targets through two weeks, but Horton found a way to chip in during last Sunday's 31-17 win at Pittsburgh, scoring from 21 yards out on his first NFL catch. The Seahawks likely won't expect much more from him than the occasional big play, unless Smith-Njigba or Kupp misses time with an injury. For Week 3, the rookie figures to handle his usual role as the No. 3 wide receiver in Seattle.