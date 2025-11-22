The Seahawks placed Horton (groin/shin) on injured reserve Saturday, John Boyle of the team's official site reports.

Horton was set to miss a third consecutive game due to shin and groin injuries. His placement on injured reserve means he'll be required to miss at least the next four games, which makes Week 16 against the Rams on Thursday, Dec. 18 the earliest he can be activated from IR. Horton's extended absence means Cooper Kupp, Rashid Shaheed, Jake Bobo and Cody White are all slated for more work on offense behind WR1 Jaxon Smith-Njigba, while Shaheed should continue to operate as the Seahawks' primary punt returner.