Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald said Friday that Horton (shin) recently underwent tests that should shine some light on his timeline to return, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.

Horton is eligible to return from injured reserve for Week 16, but Macdonald's comments sounded an awful lot like the coach-speak version of saying the rookie won't be ready soon. "It's still a process right now," said Macdonald. "We got some tests going on, not as we speak, but in the last day or two, and that'll be indicative of how fast we can accelerate everything."