Horton (groin/shin) was a limited participant at Wednesday's walkthrough, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

One week removed from four different Seattle wide receivers being at least limited at some point in practice, Horton is the only such player now on the active roster, with Dareke Young (quadriceps) on IR and all of Cooper Kupp (hamstring/wrist), Jake Bobo (calf) and Cody White (abdomen) listed as full Wednesday. Horn will have two more chances to prove the health of his groin and shin this week before the Seahawks potentially make a ruling on his status for Sunday's game at the Rams.