Seahawks' Tory Horton: Logs full practice Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Horton (ankle) was a full practice participant Wednesday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
Taken in the fifth round of the 2025 Draft, Horton was working with Seattle's first-team offense early in training camp before tweaking his ankle in preseason Week 2. Despite missing practice until Wednesday's uncapped session, he won the No. 3 WR job when Marquez Valdes-Scantling was released during roster cuts, but Horton likely will be a distant third in terms of targets at the position with Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Cooper Kupp ahead of him on the depth chart.
