Horton (ankle) is expected to resume practicing next week, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.

Horton suffered an ankle injury in Seattle's second preseason game and hasn't been able to practice since. His projected return to the field bodes well for his chances of playing in a Week 1 matchup against the 49ers, but it will be worth monitoring his activity next week. Assuming he can suit up, Horton projects to be on the field in three-receiver sets.