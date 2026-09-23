Horton played 22 of the Seahawks' 70 offensive snaps and did not show up in the box score otherwise during Sunday's 31-7 win over the Cardinals.

Horton made his 2026 regular-season debut Sunday after being a healthy scratch for the Seahawks' Week 1 win over the Patriots. The second-year pro didn't end up seeing a target from Drew Lock, and Horton's offensive production will continue to be limited while working behind Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Rashid Shaheed, Cooper Kupp and tight end AJ Barner in the passing game. The Seahawks will look to stay undefeated in a Week 3 road tilt against the Commanders on Sept. 27.