Horton wasn't targeted in Sunday's 17-13 loss to the 49ers.

The Seahawks' passing offense ran through Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who finished with a 9-124-0 line on 13 targets. Horton couldn't get himself into the mix despite handling a 54 percent snap share as the team's No. 3 wide receiver. The Seahawks' offense was uninspiring overall, and the limited passing volume will make it difficult for Horton to make a fantasy impact as long as Smith-Njigba and Cooper Kupp are healthy.