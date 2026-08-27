Horton (undisclosed) is not dealing with a long-term injury, Corbin K. Smith of SI.com reports.

Horton has been sidelined with an undisclosed injury for over a week, but head coach Mike Macdonald shed some light on the situation Thursday, explaining that the wide receiver isn't dealing with a significant injury. With fellow wideout Jake Bobo (knee) already sidelined for the year, Horton will have an opportunity to elevate into a more substantial role with Seattle in his second campaign with the team.