Horton failed to haul in his lone target and returned two kickoffs for 60 yards during the Seahawks' 20-3 win over the Chiefs on Sunday.

Horton's 31 offensive snaps were third-most among Seahawks wide receivers behind Jaxon Smith-Njigba (53) and Cooper Kupp (45). 17 of Sam Darnold's 28 pass attempts went to Smith-Njigba (12) and tight end AJ Barner (five), with Horton and the rest of Seattle's pass catchers serving in complementary roles. The Seahawks' offense revolves around Smith-Njigba, so most of Horton's work will come on special teams, although the latter could see an uptick in opportunities if Rashid Shaheed (knee) cannot play against the Bears in Week 8.

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