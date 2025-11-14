Horton (groin/shin) has been ruled out for Sunday's game at the Rams, Curtis Crabtree of Fox 13 Seattle reports.

Horton's absence for a second straight game theoretically leaves more playing time for veteran wideouts Rashid Shaheed and Cooper Kupp, though it's not yet clear how much the rookie will even be a factor once he returns to health. Horton scored five touchdowns on 22 targets in the No. 3 receiver role for the first two months of this season. Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald said Friday that injured reserve is a consideration for Horton, per Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic.