Seahawks' Tory Horton: Out again this week
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Horton (groin/shin) has been ruled out for Sunday's game at the Rams, Curtis Crabtree of Fox 13 Seattle reports.
Horton's absence for a second straight game theoretically leaves more playing time for veteran wideouts Rashid Shaheed and Cooper Kupp, though it's not yet clear how much the rookie will even be a factor once he returns to health. Horton scored five touchdowns on 22 targets in the No. 3 receiver role for the first two months of this season. Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald said Friday that injured reserve is a consideration for Horton, per Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic.
