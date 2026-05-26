Seahawks' Tory Horton: Recovery going well

Head coach Mike Macdonald told reporters Tuesday that there's a chance Horton (shin/groin) can "do some stuff toward the end of spring," John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

The 23-year-old from Colorado State missed the Seahawks' final 12 games last season (including playoffs) due to lower-body injuries, and it now appears his recovery is going smoothly. Horton had a promising start to his NFL career, catching 13 of 23 targets for 161 yards and five touchdowns in just eight regular-season contests. He also was an impactful special-teams contributor, tallying 238 punt-return yards and a touchdown. Once fully healthy, Horton will likely play a depth role in the Seahawks' receiving corps while operating as one of the team's top return men.