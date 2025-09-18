Horton (groin) practiced in a limited capacity Thursday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Horton has kicked off Week 3 prep with a pair of capped sessions, leaving him just one more chance to get back to full Friday, or else risk entering the weekend with a designation ahead of Sunday's game against the Saints. Through two pro contests, he's been modestly involved in the Seahawks' passing game, recording two catches (on five targets) for 32 yards and one touchdown.