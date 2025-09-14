Horton caught two of four targets for 32 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 31-17 win over the Steelers. He also had two punt returns for 30 yards.

Horton scored a 21-yard touchdown on his first NFL catch to open the scoring. The rookie fifth-round pick won the third spot on Seattle's wide receiver depth chart with a strong training camp, and he put his skills on display in Week 2 after a goose egg in his NFL debut. Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Cooper Kupp will likely continue to get most of Sam Darnold's attention in Week 3 against the Saints.