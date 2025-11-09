Horton (groin/shin) is inactive for Sunday's game versus the Cardinals.

Horton opened Week 10 prep as a full participant and with a groin injury Wednesday, but he then didn't practice Thursday and Friday as a shin issue was added to the practice report, leaving the rookie fifth-round pick doubtful to play this weekend. He'll now miss the first game of his career, and with Jake Bobo (calf) also inactive and Dareke Young (quadriceps) on injured reserve, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, newcomer Rashid Shaheed, Cooper Kupp, Cody White and Ricky White will be the Seahawks' available wide receivers Sunday.