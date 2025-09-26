Horton caught one of two targets for 10 yards in Thursday's 23-20 win over the Cardinals. He returned two punts for 10 yards.

After scoring twice in Week 3, the rookie fifth-round pick played just 36 percent of the offensive snaps in Week 4 and was mostly left out of the passing game, as the Seahawks rolled out two tight ends on a majority of their snaps. He's still locked in as the team's No. 3 wide receiver, but the low pass volume makes it difficult to produce for fantasy purposes because WRs Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Cooper Kupp draw a bulk of the targets.