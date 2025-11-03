Horton finished with four receptions on as many targets for 48 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 38-14 rout of the Commanders.

Horton filled in for injured starter Cooper Kupp (heel/hamstring) on Sunday Night Football, resulting in the first multi-score game of his young career. The 2025 fifth-round pick wasted no time seizing his opportunity, catching touchdown passes on consecutive scoring drives out of the gates for Seattle. Horton's production was muted in the second half after Sam Darnold began spreading the ball around to auxiliary options in the blowout victory. It is unclear how much more time Kupp will miss (if any), but Horton certainly made his case for more targets moving forward as Seattle prepares to host Arizona next Sunday.