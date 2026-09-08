The Seahawks list Horton (hamstring) as questionable for Wednesday's season opener versus the Patriots, John Boyle of the team's official site reports.

Horton missed the final nine games of the regular season as well as the entirety of the Seahawks' playoff run due to a shin fracture as well as a groin issue, then required offseason surgery to address the injuries. Though he was deemed ready to go for the start of training camp, Horton ended up succumbing to a hamstring injury around the middle of August. Though his hamstring isn't viewed as a long-term concern, Horton had his practice participation managed this week and may not get clearance to suit up Wednesday. If he's able to avoid the inactive list, Horton will likely be in line for a small role as the Seahawks' No. 4 wide receiver behind Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Rashid Shaheed and Cooper Kupp.