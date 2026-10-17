Horton caught one of five targets for 13 yards and returned a punt for 13 yards during the Seahawks' 17-14 overtime loss to the Broncos on Thursday. He also logged one tackle.

Horton finished Thursday's game fourth on the Seahawks in targets but only managed to catch one pass from Sam Darnold, the latter of whom attempted a season-high 51 throws. Horton has a 5-67-1 receiving line on nine targets through five regular-season games, but he's firmly entrenched as the Seahawks' WR4 behind Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Cooper Kupp and Rashid Shaheed. The Seahawks will head back home for Week 7 to host the Chiefs on Sunday, Oct. 25.