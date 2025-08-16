Horton injured his ankle during the second quarter of Friday's 33-16 preseason win over the Chiefs and did not return, Michael-Shawn Duggar of The Athletic reports.

Horton caught one pass on two targets for 12 yards, and it was during his catch at the 3:33 mark in the second quarter when he appeared to injure his ankle after stumbling awkwardly out of bounds. The rookie fifth-rounder was held out for the rest of the game, though head coach Mike Macdonald relayed that Horton could have re-entered the contest if it were needed. Horton's ankle injury doesn't appear to be serious, and as long as he participates in practice in the coming week, he should be available to play in the Seahawks' preseason finale against the Packers on Saturday, Aug. 23.