Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald said "we'll see" when asked Monday whether Horton (shin/groin) will return from IR in 2025, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.

Horton is technically eligible to return to practice Week 16, but Macdonald said the rookie wideout has still "got some hurdles he's got to get over." Macdonald said "if he gets over them we can get him back," an indication that if Horton is able to get back on the field this year, it may not happen until the end of the regular season or playoffs. If Horton is able to return at some point, he'll stand to contribute behind Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Cooper Kupp and Rashid Shaheed.