Seahawks' Tory Horton: Unlikely to return this season
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Coach Mike Macdonald said Friday that the Seahawks "are planning on not having" Horton (shin) for the postseason, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.
Upon his placement on injured reserve Nov. 22, Horton was required to sit out through at least Week 16, but with Week 18 here and Macdonald saying otherwise, it appears his bid to return isn't a possibility due to a shin injury that "just takes a long time to heal." Prior to landing on IR, Horton, a fifth-round rookie, flashed at times en route to a 13-161-5 line on 23 targets in eight regular-season appearances.
